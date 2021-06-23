Taps at the Tower runs daily until June 26

This column is sort of a continuation of last week’s article. It would have been a little more appropriate then, but, it’s still good information. We have all been to military funerals and at almost all of them we hear “Taps” being played, along with the 21-gun salute. To me it’s always very awe inspiring and brings tears to my eyes, just as the “Star Spangled Banner” does the same thing. I guess it’s something that comes with age, as when my generation was in school, we sang and learned the words to “America the Beautiful”, “God Bless America” and the rest of the songs praising our country. They’re not sung so much anymore and I miss them. If any of you have gone to summer camp of any kind, chances are, taps were played at the end of the day, and you may or may not have learned to sing the words to the song.