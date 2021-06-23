Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Most premature baby ever celebrates first birthday

By Terri Peters
TODAY.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Guinness-record-holding world's most premature baby celebrated his first birthday with an epic smash cake. Richard Hutchinson was born on June 5, 2020, when his mother, Beth Hutchinson, was just 21 weeks and two days pregnant. "He weighed 11.9 ounces and fit into one hand," Hutchinson, whose due date was...

www.today.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Record#Nicu#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Doctor Who
Related
Texas StateNBC San Diego

Texas Family Welcomes Rare Set Of Twins

A North Texas family is celebrating the birth of a rare set of twins. Rima Aldebbeh and her husband Rami Ramadan of Euless say they were delighted when they found out they'd be welcoming another child to their family of five. However, they did not expect twins, considering they have...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Fantasia Barrino Brings Baby Girl Keziah Home After One Month in the NICU

She's finally home! Fantasia Barrino is celebrating her newborn daughter, Keziah, leaving the Newborn Intensive Care Unit one month after her birth. Though she welcomed her third child in late May with her husband, Kendall Taylor, the baby's early arrival caused her to stay in the NICU to be monitored and cared for.
Women's HealthComplex

World’s Most Premature Baby Turns One After Given No Chance of Survival

After being given 0% chance of survival, the newly declared world’s most premature baby has celebrated his first birthday, according to Guinness World Records. Born weighing less than a pound—and a tenth of the size of the average newborn—Richard Scott William Hutchinson entered the world five months prematurely in 2020, and he was tiny enough to fit in the palm of his parents’ hands.
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Fargo baby born with rare congenital obstruction

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The family of a young baby boy born with a rare congenital defect is hoping their son can make a full recovery. Baby Haez was born to Erica and Zach Johnson of Fargo on June 1st. Weighing five pounds four ounces, Haez was able to be brought home without NICU or special care.
Family RelationshipsTelegraph

'Our third baby was born to save his brothers' lives'

For any parent, the decision to have a third child comes loaded with questions. How will the newborn gel with their siblings? Will the demands of raising a trio affect family life, and finances?. For Nick and Klara Taussig, from Box Hill, Surrey, the decision was a particularly tortuous one....
Texarkana, TXCleveland News - Fox 8

Family welcomes 3rd baby with the same birthday

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – This could be one for the record books. A Texas family is welcoming their third baby with the same birthday. “We were able to kind of wait a little bit — long enough to wait for the kids to get up — to be able to say, ‘Happy Birthday. Here’s some doughnuts. We’re leaving,'” said dad Jonathan R. Hornok.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Tennessee Woman Carrying Baby Of Twin Sister Diagnosed With Rare Cancer

A woman in Tennessee is awaiting the arrival of her new baby boy thanks to the help of her twin sister. Sarah Sharp was diagnosed with a rare cancer in July 2018 which has prevented her from carrying additional children of her own, according to News Channel 5. She first learned of her choriocarcinoma diagnosis about a year after giving birth to her first child, a diagnosis she said rocked her to the core. The cancer forms when placental cells are left inside a uterus after a pregnancy or miscarriage and is so rare, in fact, that her doctor had never personally seen a case.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Josie Bates Reveals Newborn Daughter Hazel Is in NICU Battling Jaundice Due to ‘Rare’ Blood Condition

Road to recovery. Two days after Josie Bates gave birth to her and Kelton Balka’s daughter Hazel, the couple gave an update on the little one’s health. “From the very beginning of her life, Hazel has been teaching us to honor God’s plans above our own,” the Bringing Up Bates stars captioned a joint Instagram slideshow of hospital pictures on Wednesday, June 16. “Routine bloodwork in the first trimester revealed that Hazel’s pregnancy was complicated by an exceedingly rare blood condition, unlike anything the doctors had seen before. Basically, for reasons unknown and possibly as a result of our previous miscarriage, Josie’s blood and Hazel’s were fighting against each other. We consulted with specialists, prayed and put our tiny daughter’s life in His loving hands. God answered prayers, she overcame odds and all tests began to be overwhelmingly reassuring.”
Family RelationshipsWHAS 11

Sisters move in next door to achieve family dream

SHERIDAN, Ind. — Decades ago, three sisters made a pact, that when they became older they were going to move into three homes, right next door to each other. Now, that dream has come true. Growing up in Arkansas, life wasn’t easy for the Smith family of nine. But regardless...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Bringing Up Bates' Star Whitney Bates Gives Baby Update After Son Is Born With Complications in NICU

Just days after welcoming her fourth child, Whitney Bates is providing a health update on her son. Little Jadon Carl Bates, whose name pays homage to his grandfather, made his way into the world on Monday, June 7. After Bates and her husband, Zach Bates, shared the tragic news that their son had been transferred to the NICU shortly after his birth when his oxygen levels began to drop, the Bringing Up Bates star returned to Instagram on Thursday with a health update, revealing the good news to fans that her son is "steadily improving."
Maquoketa, IAmaqnews.com

Siblings welcome brother home

It was a special weekend for the Howell family of Maquoketa. Besides Father’s Day, they also were celebrating the return home of Shane Howell, 12, after weeks of being hospitalized for an E. coli-related illness. “It’s been pretty amazing having him back home, and there’s been a lot of emotions,”...