Kansas City, MO

Major League Quidditch returns to KC

By Aubrie Lawrence
thepitchkc.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all Harry Potter quidditch fans! Major League Quidditch is coming back to KC after nearly two years of being grounded. The Kansas City Stampede is hosting a three-game series against the League City League this Saturday at Highland View Park at 4 p.m to kick off the 2021 season. The teams are competing for a chance to take home the Benepe Cup, which is the league trophy named after real-life quidditch founder Alex Benepe, at the MLQ Championship in August.

www.thepitchkc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
