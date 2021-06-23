Five-star Spain thrash Slovakia to set up last-16 meeting with Croatia
They needed a little help but at last the cork came out and the cava flowed, carrying Spain through to the next round and maybe beyond. After two draws and a single goal had left them on the edge of elimination and pessimism took hold, Luis Enrique promised that once the bottle was finally opened, the goals would come and the best version of the Selección be seen. On a hot afternoon in Seville in which an early penalty miss might have sunk them but almost everything went right thereafter, that was almost exactly what happened.www.theguardian.com