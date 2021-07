Dear Janet and Tisa: My wife and I love the Vail Valley and are looking to buy and spend more time in the area. We also have grown children and grandkids that we like to visit and have visit us. We have started looking at options to buy, but with limited inventory and not sure about how much time we will spend here each year, we are considering starting with fractional/vacation ownership. We don’t know much about this outside of owning a vacation week or weeks and hoping you can share some insights on the pros and cons. — Curious Buyer.