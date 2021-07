A Greek helicopter pilot charged with murdering his British wife has reportedly told a judge his life has been "ruined".Babis Anagnostopoulos, 33, appeared at the prosecutor’s office in Athens yesterday wearing a bullet proof vest and under police guard. He is accused of killing wife Caroline Crouch, 20, who died of suffocation on 11 May at the couple’s home on the outskirts of the Greek capital"I really regret this act, I ruined my life and my family,” he is said to have told the judge, according to media reports. "I wish I could go back in time, but unfortunately I...