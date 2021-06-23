‘Sister Wives’: Brown Family Followers Think Kody Brown Is Jealous of Meri Brown’s Success
Sister Wives fans have watched Meri Brown and Kody Brown’s marriage turn toxic before crumbling almost entirely. The couple has admitted that they rarely see each other and haven’t been intimate in years. While Meri’s catfishing scandal is often cited as the reason for their marriage’s downturn, some fans think Kody is jealous of Meri’s financial success. Is the mother of one in a much better financial situation than her husband and sister wives?www.cheatsheet.com