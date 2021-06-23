‘Sister Wives’: Brown Family Followers Think Kody Brown Is Jealous of Meri Brown’s Success

It’s been a rough year for Meri Brown. The Sister Wives star has been desperately trying to reconnect with her husband, Kody Brown. Unfortunately, to seemingly no avail. To make matters harder, COVID came and disrupted everything. She and her three sister wives wanted to try and make more of an effort to communicate. However, living so far apart in Flagstaff proved challenging and Meri was often left feeling alone. She also had an inn to worry about in Utah. Her mother, Bonnie had been tending to it but due to her age, it seemed she was safer in Flagstaff until COVID settled. So, Meri’s daughter Mariah and her fiancee, Audrey went to run the inn for her. Sadly, Bonnie passed away in March of this year. Meri took a short time off to mourn her mom then reopened the inn in May. Now, it seems Bonnie’s memory continues to live on.