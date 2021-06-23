College Park Barbecue Restaurant Hattie Marie’s Opens in Decatur
Decatur: Hattie Marie’s Texas Style BBQ and Cajun Kitchen, based in College Park, kicks off the opening of its new Decatur location on Clairmont Avenue with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, June 24, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church pastor Jamal Bryant plans to bless the business during the ceremony, followed by guest appearances from local dignitaries and celebrities like Marlo Hampton of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and gospel musician Isaac Carree. The restaurant officially opens to the public on Friday, June 25. [Official]atlanta.eater.com