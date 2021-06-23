Participate in the final online open house for Lowman Beach Racket Court Planning
Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR), Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, and Seattle Sports Complex Foundation invite the community to participate in an online meeting on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to learn to learn about the project to date, review the consultant work and community input, and discuss the feedback and recommended direction from SPR. Please register at https://tinyurl.com/Lowman-Mtg3 Password: a6MWeF3Aff8. Or, join by phone at 206-207-1700 Code: 1872 55 9987.www.westsideseattle.com