FIFA 21: How to complete FOF Path to Glory Fabio Silva Silver Stars challenge
Wolverhampton, or better known as the Wolves, have built a strong collection of Portuguese-born footballers, and this week, you’ll have a chance to pick up an inform player item featuring one of them. On June 23, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a fresh Silver Stars challenge. This week, FIFA players can obtain a new 70 OVR FOF Path to Glory player item of striker Fabio Silva. So, how can you add the Portuguese striker to your collection? Let’s go over the objectives for this week’s Silver Stars challenge.www.gamepur.com