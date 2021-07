Popular 2000s Rappers Soulja Boy and Bow Wow are finally facing each other off in a Verzuz battle. After weeks of taking jabs at each other on social media, the two locked horns with each other in their much anticipated Verzuz TV battle. The event is live-streaming on the Verzuz Instagram page since it started at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET. While the rappers will go against each other in a musical battle for the first time, the two have had a long-standing beef in the past.