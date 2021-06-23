Cancel
Tallahassee, FL

City of Tallahassee

Tallahassee, Florida
Tallahassee, Florida
 13 days ago
Tallahassee Disc Golf Course Named Best in Florida

Tom Brown Park Is No. 1 According to Popular Disc Golf Blog

Florida has long been known for its beautiful, year-round sporting opportunities. Now, the City of Tallahassee is again receiving notice for having the best disc golf venue in the state for 2021. The 24-hole course at Tom Brown Park beat courses in Central and South Florida for the top honor for the second year in a row.

This is the second year the UDisc online trade blog Release Point has ranked disc golf courses -- this time selecting “The 5 Best Disc Golf Courses” in each state. Tallahassee came out on top, with courses in Clermont, Jacksonville, Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale rounding out the list of Florida's best.

Disc golf is one of the fastest growing sports in the country. While ball golf begins on the ground, disc golf is aerial. The game is played with large discs that resemble Frisbees. Each disc is used for a specific purpose, such as drivers and putters, and some of the other terminology also sounds familiar – tees, birdies and eagles.

Tom Brown Park, located on the east side of town, is home to one of two disc golf courses managed by the City’s Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs Department. The other location is Jack L. McLean Jr. Park. Both parks have varied elevation changes, unusual for Florida terrain. Nine of the holes at Tom Brown Park are played through wooded areas, while the remaining holes are in open areas with large oaks and pines trees on the fairways. There are also a few out-of-bounds areas to create interest. The Jack McLean Park course winds through mature trees, giving the more experienced player an added challenge. Leagues and other organizations hold competitive events at both locations. Players who rated the Tom Brown course agreed it was a great course, with such features as “the best tee pads” and “lots of elevation fun.”

Learn more about disc golf in Tallahassee at Talgov.com/Parks.

Contact Information

Alison Faris, Communications Department, 850-891-8533

Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida

ABOUT

Tallahassee is the capital city of the U.S. state of Florida. It is the county seat and only incorporated municipality in Leon County. Tallahassee became the capital of Florida, then the Florida Territory, in 1824. In 2019, the population was 194,500, making it the 8th-largest city in the U.S state of Florida, and the 126th-largest city in the United States.. Tallahassee is the largest city in the Florida Big Bend and Florida Panhandle region, and the main center for trade and agriculture in the Florida Big Bend and Southwest Georgia regions.

