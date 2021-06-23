Historic Reed House on St. Feriole Island receiving upgrades

The Reed House on St. Feriole Island is one of the next historic restoration projects in the sights of the Prairie du Chien Historical Society (PDCHS) and city park board. With financial support from Chad and Jaclyn Fradette, the city-owned landmark is being sustained for future use. The house received a new roof two weeks ago. Bluff Country Construction, of Boscobel, laid the roof and is now turning its efforts to upgrading the windows. Also this summer, work will be done on the porch and the exterior brick will be sealed. Eventually, staining of the wood siding will happen as well, according to Chad Fradette, who grew up in Prairie du Chien but now lives in Green Bay.