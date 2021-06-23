Funeral Notices

• A memorial service for Dustan Theodore Jurgens will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday June 28 at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson. A livestream of the time of sharing will be available on the funeral home website below Dusty's obituary. A luncheon will follow at the Eagles Club in Dickinson. Feel free to wear your favorite sports attire-no Duke or Yankees allowed! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dusty's memory to Cure PSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at PSP.org. Dustan passed on June 15.