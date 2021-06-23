Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

The Ideal Mix

hockeybuzz.com
 9 days ago

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Shea Weber is 35, soon to be 36, and in his 16-year NHL career, he had never reached the final four, until this year. The Cup final is now so close, that the captain can smell it, he knows how hard it is to get there, he’s been at this long enough. Corey Perry, 36, knows as well, he won it all once, in 2007 gave his blood, sweat and tears for another shot last season and fell at the last hurdle, he knows the pain. Eric Staal, also 36, knows too, he’s been in the league for 17 seasons and won the ultimate prize in just his 2nd year, he hasn’t been back on the biggest stage of them all since, he knows too.

hockeybuzz.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Staal
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Shea Weber
Person
Marc Bergevin
Person
Tyler Toffoli
Person
Mike Modano
Person
Cole Caufield
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Nick Suzuki
Person
Guy Lafleur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Habs#Karineghg#Quel Point C Est#Le Sait Aussi#Et Sa Sueur#Il Conna T La#Grande Sc Ne Qui Soit#Il Sait Aussi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLchatsports.com

[Highlight] Nick Suzuki ties the game on the power play

Corey Perry took some of Andrei Vasilevskiy’s attention away, and that allowed Nick Suzuki shot to get through. It's not a night for pretty goals. Nick Suzuki's backhand trickler gets by Vasilevskiy to tie the game for Montreal! pic.twitter.com/ZIgj58qiu9— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) July 1, 2021. More From Eyes On The...
NHLsouthernillinoisnow.com

NHL doles out hardware

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL is handing out its major individual awards tonight, and they include a unanimous MVP and a new Norris Trophy winner. Oilers forward Connor McDavid has come away with the Hart Trophy, awarded to the player deemed the most valuable to his team. He is just the second unanimous Hart Trophy winner in the 97-year history of the award, 39 years after Edmonton’s Wayne Gretzky did it. McDavid’s 105 points were 21 more than league runner-up Leon Draisaitl.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning Game 2: Alex Killorn Out, Joel Armia Back

The Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning will face off tonight at 8 p.m. EST for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Luke Richardson said both Joel Armia and Jake Evans are game-time decisions, but Armia was skating with the fourth line this morning while Evans was wearing a no-contact jersey, so I’m expecting to see Armia back in his usual spot with Eric Staal and Corey Perry.
NHLThe Guardian

Montreal Canadiens

Tampa Bay Lightning see off Canadiens to move two wins from Stanley Cup. Andrei Vasilevskiy made a playoff career-high 42 saves to help Tampa Bay to a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup final by beating Montreal on Wednesday night. The forgotten story of... The forgotten story of ... how...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Grundberg on 2021 Draft, TIFH, Adrian's Story

1) With the 2021 NHL Entry Draft just a few weeks away, Flyers European-based scout Joakim Grundberg was the guest on the first edition of "Scout Week". He discussed the unusual circumstances surrounding the 2020-21 season, which actually began in Sweden before the 2020 Draft was even held. Travel was also much trickier. A higher concentration of video scouting was necessary across the NHL than in pre-pandemic seasons. At least the 2021 Under-18 Worlds in April were held after being canceled last year.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blues, Rangers, Bruins, Avalanche, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update on the St. Louis Blues and a possible Vladimir Tarasenko trade. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers will be buying out Tony DeAngelo’s contract. Will the Boston Bruins target both Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland? Could defenseman Cale Makar receive an offer sheet this summer? Finally, could goaltender Frederik Andersen remain with the Toronto Maple Leafs?
NHLhockeybuzz.com

All I Am Saying is Give Meatballs a Chance

First of all: A+ job to the Sabres public relations team that put out this gem to announce the hiring of Don Granato as head coach of the Buffalo Sabres:. The fact that the Sabres paid homage to the meatball moniker in the video seems to indicate that Granato is more than ok with the nickname and for that I’m glad because it’s incredibly fun. And listen: this is supposed to be fun! Being a fan of a team is not supposed to be a continuously doom-and-gloom affair. “Donnie Meatballs” is also objectively a terrific diminutive which really personifies the fun way in which his team approached the game.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Blues Briefing: More Tarasenko Talk

Aside from the two teams playing in the Stanley Cup Finals, we have reached a bit of a waiting period for most NHL franchises, resulting in a lack of news and leaving us to speculate. Yesterday, we received something solid and conversation-worthy. In his column for Daily Faceoff, Frank Seravalli...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

World Wide Web

Finding new talent to add to the roster isn't just through the entry draft, trades, and the excitingly frenetic NHL free agency. All teams cast the net wide even into the other hemisphere to scour the world for the next big things or even impact role players. A strong suit...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Kaprizov Captures Calder

It became official yesterday that Kirill Kaprizov is the Calder Trophy winner as the rookie of the year. The award was Kaprizov's to lose pretty much from the outset but the Wild star did not disappoint in his inaugural season. Kaprizov led all rookies in goals with 27 and points...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Hoglander gets some NHL Awards votes and more Van/TB/Mtl draft analysis

News-wise, things continue to be pretty quiet on the Canucks front. The team has now officially announced its partnership agreement with the City of Abbotsford for its AHL franchise, and confirmed that Ryan Johnson is back for a fifth season as the team's general manager. Also, the big five NHL...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Is RNH deal a blueprint for Hyman? All-Star nods for Matthews/Marner

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs signing of Wayne Simmonds to a two-year, $1.8 million deal is the type of compromise that a cap-limited Leafs are going to have to get from players who want to return to the club next season. On Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers re-signed center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to an eight-year, $41 million contract ($5.125 million AAV) with a no-movement clause.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Free agents setting trend of trading money for term; Wed's Buzz

We began to see a trend on Monday with the re-signings of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in Edmonton and Wayne Simmonds in Toronto. Both deals were for less than their cap hits from last season (RNH from $6M to $5.125, Simmonds from $1.5M to 900k) but traded that off for more term (RNH got the eight-year max and a NMC, Simmonds a two-year deal).
NHLhockeybuzz.com

A Bitter Pill to Swallow

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. After dropping the first game 5-1, Montreal found itself in a must win situation tonight and they definitely seemed like they were up to the task, but they once again fell short. When the final buzzer went off, Montreal had the advantage 43-23 in the shots department, 30-27 in faceoff won and had only committed 2 giveaways to the Lightning’s 6, but once again they were costly.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

And one crossed over - Alex Tanguay hoping to help with scoring

Mlive posted that Alex Tanguay is filling the assistant coaching void left by Bylsma’s departure. The acquisition of a former Avalanche winger is in hopes to address an even greater void, one that appears on the scoresheet. I posted about the state of the Wings being at about half of...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Trent Frederic knows he has more to give

Trent Frederic immediately became a fan favorite in Boston. His ability to bring physicality to the ice and not shy away from any opponent quickly gained the respect of Bruins fans. His eagerness to get under the skin and go toe-to-toe with players like P.K. Subban and Tom Wilson only...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Preds deal Arvidsson to LA, defensive dominoes; Buzzcast at Noon

Nashville deals Viktor Arvidsson to the Kings for a 2021 second and 2022 third round selection. As the Stanley Cup shifts to La Belle Province with Tampa Bay holding a 2-0 lead, the rumors are beginning to percolate, especially about some prominent high-priced blueliners. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman first reported on Wednesday that the Blackhawks and Duncan Keith are working together to move him to a team in the Pacific Northwest (most likely Seattle) or Western Canada, which would clear the final two years of the future Hall of Famer’s deal off the Chicago books.