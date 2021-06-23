The Ideal Mix

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Shea Weber is 35, soon to be 36, and in his 16-year NHL career, he had never reached the final four, until this year. The Cup final is now so close, that the captain can smell it, he knows how hard it is to get there, he’s been at this long enough. Corey Perry, 36, knows as well, he won it all once, in 2007 gave his blood, sweat and tears for another shot last season and fell at the last hurdle, he knows the pain. Eric Staal, also 36, knows too, he’s been in the league for 17 seasons and won the ultimate prize in just his 2nd year, he hasn’t been back on the biggest stage of them all since, he knows too.