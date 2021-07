SAGINAW, MI — Two Saginaw men accused of breaking into a house and robbing a teen at gunpoint have accepted plea deals, shortly before their trials were to begin. De’Erik D. Pipkins, 20, on Thursday, July 1, appeared before Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson and pleaded no contest to single counts of armed robbery and felony firearm. The former is a life offense, while a conviction of the latter comes with a mandatory minimum two-year prison sentence to be served consecutively with any related stint.