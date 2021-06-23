Cancel
Miles City, MT

Ryan Adam Dittus

By Gwendolyne Honrud
glasgowcourier.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Adam Dittus, (AKA Flyin Ryan) age 31, of Miles City departed this life on June 12, 2021 doing what he loved, riding hard and living on the edge. Ryan was born on June 1, 1990 to Rick and J'nine (Frost) Dittus in Casper, Wyoming. He was the second child of four: Bradley, Ryan, Jesse & Hope. Ryan was a natural, pure talent on two wheels. Give him a dirt bike and a track, Ryan would show you how to ride it fast. Friends and competitors alike would agree he was very humble about his ability to race and win. Being on his dirt bike was his favorite place to be. Ryan and his dad Rick formed a strong bond racing in his childhood. The Dittus family went racing most weekends and Ryan was always a top contender. He accomplished many things in racing and made a lot of memories and friendships. The motocross community was a family. Ryan raced a lot of local tracks from Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana.

