Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean City, MD

Ocean City Council Endorses Rebranding Process

By Shawn Soper
The Dispatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEAN CITY — A plan to develop a strategy to rebrand Ocean City’s image received a rousing endorsement from the elected officials. Last week, Ocean City Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo presented his ambitious plan to dive into research and data collection on a path to begin rebranding Ocean City’s image to the town’s Tourism Commission. On Monday, Perlozzo presented the same plan to the Mayor and Council. Perlozzo was appointed to the newly-created position in April and began June 1.

mdcoastdispatch.com
Community Policy
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Ocean City, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Tourism#Ocean City Council#Tourism Commission#The Mayor And Council#Mgh#Loch Raven High School#Towson University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Attorney General Merrick Garland suspends federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a temporary stop Thursday to scheduling further federal executions. In a memo to senior officials, he said serious concerns have arisen about the arbitrariness of capital punishment, its disparate impact on people of color, and "the troubling number of exonerations" in death penalty cases. "The...