InstantGMP™'s New Equipment Scheduler Tracks Calibration and PM Schedules

AUBURN, Mass. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. PI’s piezo design and manufacturing division, PI Ceramic, provides a wealth of standard, custom, and value added piezoelectric transducers. In addition to manufacturing the piezoelectric ceramic formulations and transducers, PI also provides a large number of OEM piezo drivers and controllers for uses in nanopositioning to nano-dosing / pumping and health care applications. With the addition of a new multi-channel, low noise piezo driver, PI is expanding its offering of high precision piezo amplifiers for applications that require electronics to drive multi-axis piezo positioning stages or need a multiple channel high voltage source in a compact, economical design. PI’s new E-413.x amplifier has bipolar operation with peak currents up to 100mA per channel at -250 to +250V. For OEM applications, compact modules are also available.