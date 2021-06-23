UCF Ranked #2 Among Top Public Animation Schools and Colleges Nationally
Animation Career Review has ranked the UCF School of Visual Arts and Design No. 2 among the nation’s top public animation schools and colleges in 2021. As an online resource for aspiring animators, graphics designers, digital artists and more, Animation Career Review has published a list of the top 100 schools across different programs since 2012. This year, UCF has been ranked among the top animation programs, illustration program and graphic design programs.www.ucf.edu