Voting Rights Tour Raises Awareness Across The South On Its Way To D.C.

By Anoa Changa
97.9 The Beat
97.9 The Beat
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Senate Republicans deny Americans a debate on S. 2093, the newly introduced Senate version of the For the People Act, a caravan of modern-day freedom riders are headed to Washington, D.C. Crossing into South Carolina on Tuesday, the Black Voters Matter Bus caravan continues its journey to the nation’s capital, rallying communities and demanding meaningful action on voting rights and D.C. statehood along the way.

97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat is the Hottest Hip Hop Station in the D-F-W area! Home Of The Morning Hustle Featuring HeadKrack, Angie Ange, On-Air Jordan, Lore'l & Billy Sorrells

