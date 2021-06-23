Cancel
Economy

700Credit Announces Alliance with Vision Dealer Solutions to Provide Integrated Credit and Compliance Solutions

By PRWeb
Times Union
 9 days ago

Simplifies workflows by fully integrating the credit application process directly into the VisionMenu™ platform. 700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry’s leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions and consumer pre-qualification products, has announced their alliance with Vision Dealer Solutions. The VisionMenu™ is a web-based F&I tool that streamlines the sales process and is completely customizable, giving you the power to build the process that best fits the exact needs of your F&I office. This new integration will provide dealerships with seamless access to 700Credit’s credit report & compliance workflow optimizing the sales process even further.

www.timesunion.com
Businessaithority.com

Magal Security Systems Completes Divestiture Of Integration Solutions Division

Initiates Process to Change Name to Senstar Technologies Ltd. Magal Security Systems, Ltd. a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video, and access control security products and solutions, as well as critical site management, announced today the successful completion of its planned divestiture of the Company’s Integration Solutions Division and that it has initiated steps to change its name to Senstar Technologies Ltd.
TechnologyTimes Union

Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
BusinessTimes Union

DEPLABS, Inc. Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Mira Commerce

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Mira Commerce Digital Agency, formerly known as DEPLABS, Inc., a premier Digital Transformation Consultancy specializing in online commerce, announced today their name change and rebranding to Mira Commerce Digital Agency. Over the past 17 years, the company has evolved from a small SI-type...
Real EstateTimes Union

Pro Players Realty USA® Partners With Side To Expand Its Reach and Provide Value-Added Client Experiences

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Pro Players Realty USA® today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Pro Players Realty USA®, a client-focused and results-driven firm, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.
BusinessTimes Union

Upwardly Mobile: Renaissance Investment Group, LLC

Christopher Silipigno, ChFC has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance Investment Group, LLC, a financial services firm, managing approximately half a billion dollars in assets, that specializes in financial counseling and investment management for high net-worth individuals. Previously, Silipigno served as Chief Operating Officer working to grow the business, lead organizational development efforts, and advise clients. During this time, Silipigno was instrumental in nearly doubling the amount of assets under management at the firm. Chris has over 20 years’ experience in financial services and sits on multiple boards. www.rigllc.com.
Businessstrictlybusinessomaha.com

RD Industries Partners with Meridian Business to Implement NetSuite ERP System

Meridian Business (www.meridianbusiness.com) recently teamed up with RD Industries to help them implement NetSuite ERP (enterprise resource planning) so they can improve cross-organizational business processes and better serve their customers. NetSuite Applications is a unified business management suite, encompassing ERP/Financials, Inventory Management, CRM, and ecommerce. Meridian Business is a proud NetSuite solution provider that helps small, medium, and large companies move to the next level through a process design, implementation, and ongoing support. They have deployed ERP solutions and ERP implementations across all industries.
Technologyaithority.com

TUTK And OTUS Announce Partnership For Telematics Video Solution

ThroughTek Co., Ltd, a global leader in P2P video streaming technology, and OTUS, an established expert in video/image camera solutions, announced their partnership for fleet video solution, where TUTK offers web-based video player, video streaming connection, cloud recording, and OTUS offers Wi-Fi-enabled HD dual-lens dashcam. The two companies had previously...
ComputersTimes Union

PowerSchool Wins 2021 CODiE Awards for Providing Educators with the Integrated Solutions They Need to Deliver Personalized Instruction

FOLSOM, Calif. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. PowerSchool, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today it has received recognition as Best Learning Management System and Best Data Management Solution for its Unified Classroom™ Schoology Learning and Unified Insights™ Powered by Hoonuit as part of the Software & Information Industry’s (SIIA) 2021 CODiE Awards. PowerSchool and Schoology Learning were also named as finalists in the Response to COVID-19, Best Customer Experience in EdTech, and Best Remote Learning Partner K-12 categories. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative business and education technology products around the world.
Credits & Loansbuffalonynews.net

Core Payment Solutions Announces No Fee Credit Card Processing, Returning Money to Businesses.

The payment service provider's new program aims to address the increase in credit card processing fees facing businesses during the pandemic. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Core Payment Solutions announces its No Fee Processing Program to help businesses keep more from their sales. The new program makes Core Payment Solutions one of the limited payment service providers offering no-fee credit card processing. As part of the No Fee Processing campaign, Core Payment Solutions is now offering two options for business owners to choose from, Cash Discounts or Surcharges. Using cash discounts and surcharges, the merchant provider allows businesses to lower their credit card processing fees by sharing costs with their customers.
Arlington, TXTimes Union

New Sustainable, Stylish Acoustical Solution announced by Fräsch

ARLINGTON, TX - Fräsch, a Catalyst Acoustics Group company specializing in innovative acoustical design and sustainable solutions, is pleased to debut its latest innovation in acoustical PET with the introduction of STRATAWOOD™. STRATAWOOD combines the high-performing acoustical capabilities of PET felt with the natural and pleasing aesthetic of wood. ARLINGTON,...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Vision Computer Solutions Named Top MSP Worldwide

NORTHVILLE, Mich., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Computer Solutions is pleased to announce it has been named a premier managed service provider (MSP) worldwide by Channel Futures MSP 501 for 2021. "We are very excited to be ranked among the best MSPs in the world," said Charles Lobert, Vice...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Shiji Distribution Solutions Signs Partnership with Leading Distribution Provider D-EDGE Hospitality Solutions Continuing European Growth

ATLANTA, Georgia - Shiji Group has announced its latest partnership between Shiji Distribution Solutions and leading distribution provider D-EDGE to provide comprehensive access to Shiji Distributions’ Demand Network. D-EDGE, a leading hotel distribution technology provider in hospitality, offers to 12,000 hotels worldwide, cloud-based e-commerce solutions that are well-integrated to cover...
BusinessTimes Union

The Planet Group Announces Agreement to Acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a Full-Service IT Staff Augmentation Firm

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a full-service IT staff augmentation firm that specializes in providing highly skilled resources for ERP and infrastructure projects.
JapanSFGate

Virdee and MIWA Partner to Provide End-to-End Digital Check-in Solution

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. Virdee, a SaaS company delivering digital check-in and virtual concierge services to the hospitality and commercial real estate industries, has completed an integration with MIWA Lock Systems, a leader in high-performance locks and security systems serving the hotel industry. The integration allows hotels to provide an end-to-end digital check-in experience from the time the guest walks into the lobby all the way through opening their guestroom door.
BusinessSFGate

Strategic Solution Partners Forms Strategic Alliances with LittKM Group and RateGain Technologies

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Strategic Solution Partners, a hospitality consulting firm that specializes in strategic planning and talent sourcing, has partnered with LittKM Group, a hospitality construction management firm offering capital project administration, and RateGain Technologies, the leading SaaS Company for travel and hospitality. These strategic alliances strengthen Strategic Solution Partners’ position as a leading provider of integrated hospitality industry consulting services.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Docufree Announces Digital Mail Solution For Law Firms

ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Docufree, a business process services provider of large-volume document scanning, cloud-based document management and intelligent process automation, today announced a digital mail solution designed specifically for law firms and the confidential, time sensitive nature associated with inbound and outbound mail in the legal industry.