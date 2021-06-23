Space Jam: A New Legacy themed Xbox controllers pre-orders now live on Amazon
Space Jam: A New Legacy is releasing in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16, which means product tie-ins and cereal is on the way, which feels fitting and almost nostalgic. The original Space Jam was a cultural phenomenon that was inescapable for millennials when it blew up commercials, grocery aisles, and everything in between. And now it’s time for history to repeat itself while the NBA and Looney Toons take over once again.www.gamepur.com