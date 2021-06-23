Cancel
Video Games

How to catch a shiny Corsola in Pokémon Go

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go are usually difficult to capture, especially if they’re a wild version. A Pokémon that you can find in the wild has a much lower chance of being a shiny version. The real catch is knowing if a Pokémon’s shiny version is available or not. Corsola, the Coral Pokémon, is from the Johto region, and it does have its shiny version available. If you’re on the search for a shiny Corsola, there are only a handful of locations you can visit to find this Pokémon.

