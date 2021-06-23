How to catch a shiny Corsola in Pokémon Go

The Master League in Pokémon Go places the best trainers against one another as they use their strongest Pokémon to battle it out to prove who’s the best. The Master League features some of the toughest competitions that can be difficult to keep up with for many players who have not reached the highest trainer level. A majority of the players in this competition will be using the strongest legendary Pokémon, and any standard Pokémon they’re using will be boosted by XL candy. For the Master League, there are no restraints, you can use any Pokémon you want, and they can be at any CP level. These competitions will be happening from June 28 to July 12. We’ve also listed out a tier list for the best Master League Pokémon.