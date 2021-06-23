Cancel
Video Games

Review: Scarlet Nexus combines addictive combat and a great cast to create a must-play game anime fans

By Aidan O'Brien
gamepur.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is something to be said for any game that allows you to use a teammate’s power to phase-dash through a giant monster’s deformed legs and then another’s to light your sword on fire and stab it into the creature’s back before finally finishing it off by using your psychokinesis to smash two halves of a torn-up air conditioner unit into either side of what I assume is its head.

Anime News Network

Scarlet Nexus Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, More Cast

The official website for the television anime of Bandai Namco Entertainment's Scarlet Nexus role-playing game began streaming the show's second promotional video on Saturday. The video previews rock band THE ORAL CIGARETTES' opening theme song "Red Criminal." New cast members include:. Yūma Uchida as Nagi Karman. Asuka Nishi as Naomi...
Siliconera

First Two Episodes of Scarlet Nexus Anime To Debut Early On Livestream, New Trailer And Cast Revealed

Animation studio Sunrise has released a new trailer for the upcoming Scarlet Nexus anime and announced it will livestream the first two episodes on June 25, 2021, to celebrate the launch of the game. The trailer features The Oral Cigarette‘s song “Red Criminal” and gives viewers a glimpse into the main characters’ personalities and backgrounds. Three new characters and their voice actors were revealed as well. [Thanks, Natalie!]
hardcoregamer.com

Review: Scarlet Nexus

I’m not ashamed to admit that I’m a sucker for Japan-based hi-jinx in the occasionally interweaving realms of video games and anime. It’s not often that you come to something perceived as over-the-top yet can still end up being endeared or at the very least entertained by the spectacle and substance put forth. Whether it’s the world that’s built, the characters introduced and maybe, just maybe, the gameplay mechanics at your fingertips; anything from hack-and-slash action to party-based RPGs are in a fortunate position. A position where enjoyment doesn’t necessarily have to stem from meeting some otherwise objective criteria, though it certainly helps. Prior to jumping into Scarlet Nexus in any form, my intrigue was persistent if not insurmountable when it came to 2021’s releases. Bandai Namco’s latest new IP — like 2019’s Code Vein before it — an obvious, if still curious, attempt to establish itself amid a budding crowd of aspired imitators. And the concept, on paper, sounds near-bursting at the seams with opportunity: an action RPG/hack-and-slash title centered around the use of psionic powers.
ComicsAnime News Network

Funimation Streams 1st Episodes for Sonny Boy, Scarlet Nexus Anime Ahead of Japanese Premiere Dates for Limited Time

Director Shingo Natsume (One-Punch Man, ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept., Space Dandy) and Madhouse's original science-fiction survival television anime Sonny Boy will premiere on July 15 at 24:30 (effectively, July 16 at 12:30 a.m.) on the Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto channels. It will also run on Sun TV, BS Asahi, and RAB Aomori Broadcasting Corporation. Funimation will stream the anime.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Review: GAME BUILDER GARAGE is a Great Tool to Jump Start a Joy of Creating

A couple of weeks ago, Nintendo released Game Builder Garage. This is supposed to be a game that helps individuals learn how to make games using handy helpers called Nodons. There are guided lessons to help you learn the basics and then you can always just let loose and let your imagination go wild. Then, you can upload the games you make and share them with your friends. Nintendo was kind enough to provide me with a code to check it out and my thoughts are below.
culturedvultures.com

6 Games Like Scarlet Nexus You Should Check Out

One of June’s biggest releases is Bandai Namco’s Scarlet Nexus, an anime-inspired action RPG that’s actually getting its own spin-off anime. Is it fair to call something anime-inspired if there’s actually original anime source material to pull from? Either way, Scarlet Nexus looks very pretty, with a dark narrative and futuristic setting that begs to be explored, and the combat looks pretty decent too.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

How Long Is The Scarlet Nexus Story?

The answer isn't as straightforward as you might think. Scarlet Nexus is the latest action RPG to come from Bandai Namco and it's a great one. This being said, before deciding to take the plunge on a playthrough, you might want to know how long it will take to beat.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Analysis of Scarlet Nexus, fighting with the mind in one of the best Japanese games of the year

Scarlet Nexus is a big surprise. It takes some elements from other Japanese video games that have driven us crazy in recent times, such as Persona 5 and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, but covering it with its own particular essence. We find a fantastic game that has great combat and an engaging story, which overturns its development through two different protagonists.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Scarlet Nexus review: “A brilliant battle system let down by underwhelming side content”

Anime has always struggled with an overabundance of the “hero” trope. In any world of demons and unstoppable foes, one unwitting nobody will rise to the top of the pile through brains and brawn in godly measure to claim the title of ‘hero’. This person might not be the smartest, strongest, or even most likeable character in the ensemble, but by god can no one stop them when they truly dedicate themselves to a task.
Daily Mirror

Scarlet Nexus review: Slick anime action-adventure is a classic in the making

Bandai Namco is known for making great action RPGs based on popular anime, with titles such as Sword Art Online, The Tales of Series and Dragon Ball seeing mainstream success. A lot of these games already belong to an existing franchise, so it’s been a while since we’ve seen something fresh. But Bandai Namco’s latest offering of anime action comes in the form of Scarlet Nexus.
Video GamesNME

‘Scarlet Nexus’ review: A tale of psychic powers that might overload your brain

Yuito, one of the heroes of Scarlet Nexus, is struggling with his psychic abilities. Blessed with telekinetic power and networked together with the minds of his teammates, his brain is stretched to the limit. And as I play the game, I kind of know how he feels. Scarlet Nexus seems designed to overload your senses, memory and motor functions. It’s a game about synergy and mental energy that jacks you in to its world, electrifying and draining. But, like Yuito, I never want to quit. Sometimes it gets too much. Mostly it’s exactly what I signed up for.
windowscentral.com

Scarlet Nexus for Xbox review: A shallow but entertaining anime adventure

The Xbox is the go-to system for shooters and multiplayer games, but it's always had a weak spot when it comes to RPGs, specifically JRPGs. One can probably attribute the lack of those titles to Xbox's meager presence in the East. With every console cycle, Microsoft makes an attempt to court the Japanese audiences and fans of the genre away from other platforms but with the Xbox Series X, the push has never been more palpable.
Video GamesKotaku

Scarlet Nexus: Should You Play As Yuito Or Kasane?

Scarlet Nexus, a “brain punk” action-RPG about what happens when you let fungi grow unchecked, features a dual storyline. There’s one story, but you play as one of two young soldiers enlisted in the War on Shrooms: Yuito or Kasane. Both have different abilities, and show every plot beat from different perspectives. When you’re getting started, it can be tough to know who to choose, seeing as, y’know, you’re going into the game totally fresh. The following advice should help you decide.
Video GamesInverse

Here’s exactly when you can play Scarlet Nexus

Toss a car to your boys. Or maybe you want to form a telepathic link with a dash of flames? It’s all possible in the cyberpunk anime game Scarlet Nexus. You play as one of two protagonists who need to navigate the ranks of the militaristic OSF to combat a seemingly alien race known as the “Others.”
Twinfinite

Scarlet Nexus Will Unlock In-Game Rewards If you Can Crack the Codes in the Anime

Today Scarlet Nexus releases in Japan, and Bandai Namco is celebrating with some interesting news. First of all, we get two new pieces of celebratory artwork designed by concept artist Tamami Ishikawa and portraying Yuito and Kasane’s teams. Secondly, we learn that the game and the upcoming anime by Sunrise...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

What We Played #504 – Mario Golf: Super Rush, Scarlet Nexus & Mighty Goose

It’s been both wet and warm in the north of England, but I guess we should be thankful that it’s not freezing cold. I’ve been finishing off my uni course this week, and have somehow made it through to the end, despite all sorts of ‘interesting’ challenges along the way. I’ve even found a tiny bit of time for playing games, enjoying some Ratchet & Clank: A Rift in Time, Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood, and Planet Zoo too.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Is Scarlet Nexus Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

We may have some bad news for you if you want it for free. Scarlet Nexus has just launched and we loved it. Check out our review right here. We've been quite excited for Scarlet Nexus for some time so it's finally time to ask some questions about its launch. We've already clarified which starting character you should pick so it's time to figure out everything else.