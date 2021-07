The failure of passage (or even debate) of the “For the People” voting rights bill is a shameful reminder that one of our national parties fears democracy. Senator Thune’s defense of the Republican stance on Monday’s PBS News was unconvincing. He pointed out quite accurately that existing election procedures allowed for the best participation in a national election in decades last fall, but he failed to note how that very success has led to many Republican-led state legislatures, Alabama’s included, to try to make sure such participation could never happen again.