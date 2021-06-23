Ducklings And Chicks: Splish Splashin And Quackalakin With The Flock
Ducks feet has no nerves or blood vessels, meaning that their feet do not feel the cold. Their feathers are waterproof due to a waxy oil they produce and spread throughout when preening. Pekins are too chunky to fly (like many domesticated poultry birds) but they don't care. They have very good vision and see in color. They also have 3 eyelids, one of which is clear and acts like goggles so they can keep their eyes open underwater!cheezburger.com