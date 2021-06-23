Ducklings And Chicks: Splish Splashin And Quackalakin With The Flock

People came from other counties and even states for this year’s Bondurant BBQ on Sunday, June 27, after last year’s event had to be canceled. First was the outdoor ecumenical church service at St. Hubert the Hunter Episcopal Church. The Bondurant Community Club and volunteers came together for the week ahead and big day to serve about 600 succulent pit-roasted beef dinners. It ran like clockwork, using the same recipes since the beginning for homemade barbecue sauces, beans, sauerkraut, potato salad and cole slaw. Another tradition is the dizzying array of home-baked desserts – chocolate cake to key lime pie to rhubarb crisps and marshmallow treats – that diners can choose from. The Paravicini family played old favorites, as kids with painted faces played on the water slide.