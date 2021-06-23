Matchups announced for 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge

The Big 12/SEC Challenge always provides a nice breath of fresh air for the involved teams and college basketball fans in general each January, as the entire Big 12 and 10 teams from the SEC take a quick break from conference play to face one team from the opposite league. Although the Big 12 has established itself as one of the top three conferences in college basketball alongside the Big Ten and ACC, the SEC actually won the event 5-4 last season — a game between Texas and Kentucky was canceled due to COVID-19, thus only nine games got played.