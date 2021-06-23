Cancel
Matchups announced for 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge

By Robbie Weinstein
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big 12/SEC Challenge always provides a nice breath of fresh air for the involved teams and college basketball fans in general each January, as the entire Big 12 and 10 teams from the SEC take a quick break from conference play to face one team from the opposite league. Although the Big 12 has established itself as one of the top three conferences in college basketball alongside the Big Ten and ACC, the SEC actually won the event 5-4 last season — a game between Texas and Kentucky was canceled due to COVID-19, thus only nine games got played.

247Sports

247Sports

