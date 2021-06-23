Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Paramount+'s Pet Sematary Movie Just Recast A Major Role, And We Have Questions

By Eric Eisenberg
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was just back in late February that it was announced Paramount+ is developing a follow-up to the 2019 adaptation of Stephen King's Pet Sematary – but it's been a bit of a challenge to get a sense of exactly what the project is. When it was first reported on by the trades the streaming project was described as an "origins" movie that would ostensibly operate as a prequel... but then it was announced in May that writer/director Lindsay Beer had come aboard, and at that time it was said that the project was potentially not a prequel, but something else instead.

www.cinemablend.com
Community Policy
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Gwynne
Person
John Lithgow
Person
Stephen King
Person
Kelsey Grammer
Person
Katey Sagal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Sematary#Paramount#The Middle Seal Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

New ‘Pet Sematary’ Lines Up Young Jud Crandall Actor

The latest adaptation of Stephen King’s 1983 Pet Sematary–arguably his creepiest novel–has started casting. And the first choice is an intriguing one. Jackson White (the upcoming Ambulance) has signed on with Paramount Players, as reported by Deadline, for the role of a young Jud Crandall in the film. The movie–slated to start shooting in August–will air exclusively on Paramount+.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Odessa A’zion Takes Lead Role in David Bruckner’s ‘Hellraiser’ Movie

Originally reported by the website The Illuminerdi this week, Bloody Disgusting has been able to confirm that Odessa A’zion has landed the leading role in the next Hellraiser movie!. Odessa A’zion was recently seen in Netflix’s series “Grand Army,” and she’s also appeared in “Nashville,” “Love,” “Fam,” and the films...
Moviesmoviehole.net

Sequel briefs : Transformers, Candyman, Purple Rain, Scoob!, Pet Sematary & more!

That’s the name of the next film in the franchise. ”Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 24, 2022.”
Moviesnbcrightnow.com

Jackson White starring in new Pet Sematary film

Jackson White will star in a new 'Pet Sematary' movie. The actor will play Jud Crandall in the follow-up to the 2019 supernatural horror movie, the second film adaptation of Stephen King's self-proclaimed scariest book. Lindsey Beer is directing the flick and is writing the latest version off the script...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Mike Colter on ‘Evil’s Move to Paramount+: ‘We Were a Streaming Show Posing as a Network Show’

After a very long 17 months, Evil, one of TV’s smartest and most intriguing series, returns with a second season on June 20. The horror show has moved to streaming service Paramount+ but the war between good and evil and the tension between science and the supernatural remains as scary and sometimes funny as ever. Telling us all about the new season: Mike Colter (priest in training David Acosta), who plays one of a trio of exorcism specialists employed by the Catholic Church, along with Katja Herbers’ skeptical psychologist Kristen Bouchard, and Muslim atheist and tech specialist Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi).
MoviesMovieWeb

Pet Sematary Prequel Wants Mrs. Fletcher Star Jackson White as Young Jud Crandall

Jackson White is reportedly in final negotiations to play a younger Jud Crandall in the Pet Sematary prequel in the works at Paramount Players. A follow-up to the 2019 remake by Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer, the new movie will be directed by Lindsey Beer, who wrote the latest script based on a draft by Jeff Buhler. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing.
TV SeriesNPR

'Sexy Beasts' Is Coming To Netflix, And We Have ... Questions

Sometimes, a trailer drops that instantly catches the attention of one's Twitter feed, and I started seeing discussions of Sexy Beasts as soon as Netflix put the spot out there. And that makes sense, since it opens with a scene where a woman wearing a panda head talks to a man made up to look like a bull with Carrot Top's hair.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Matrix 4 Is Rumored to Have Recast Agent Smith

A new The Matrix 4 rumor claims to reveal a surprising role for Agent Smith in the upcoming sci-fi sequel, with the report stating that the beloved villain has been recast. Potential SPOILERS to follow. While his role in the story remains unknown, the rumor claims that Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff will portray the character, taking over from Hugo Weaving, who was sadly unable to reprise the role due to scheduling conflicts.
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

John Lithgow Returns To Reprise Role In "Dexter" Reboot

More news about the return of Showtime's Dexter continues to be released. The reboot is a limited series of ten episodes that is set to air in the Fall of this year. Showtime already announced that series star Michael C. Hall will return, and of course, he's also been featured in teasers. Now, we've just found out that John Lithgow, who starred in Dexter's original run, is set to come back to the series as well.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Just Added A Sons Of Anarchy Star In A Major Role

Paramount recently opened the floodgates when it came to details on the movie we’ve now come to know as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. And one of the big announcements that came from the kickoff presentation with producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and director Steven Caple Jr. was the fact that we’d be introduced to the cinematic incarnation of the Maximals from Beast Wars. Now, we finally know who will voice their leader, as Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman has been revealed as the voice of Optimus Primal.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Stephen King Names The Worst Horror Movie He's Ever Seen

As one of the most beloved pop culture figures of the modern era, Stephen King's opinions carry a lot of weight, and he is notably not shy about sharing them. He has been letting his thoughts about film, literature, television and more be widely known for decades – and in recent years his regular go-to vehicle for such musings has been social media.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Kristen Bell's Comedy 'Queenpins' Coming to Theaters in Fall

“Queenpins,” a comedy starring Kristen Bell as a coupon queen turned criminal, is slated to release on the big screen in fall. The STX film, inspired by the true story of the largest coupon counterfeit scam in U.S. history, will debut on Sept. 10. “Queenpins” will also feature Bell’s “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place” co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste, as well as Paul Walter Hauser, Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha and Vince Vaughn. The film will land on Paramount Plus in the U.S. after its theatrical run.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Best Movies To Watch On Paramount+ Right Now

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. For more than a century now, Paramount Pictures has given the world some of the best movies of all time with franchises like Indiana Jones, Mission: Impossible, and countless others bringing audiences to crowded theaters time and time again. The impact of the iconic studio and its stunning films can still be felt today in the age of streaming, giving even more people the opportunity to catch a movie they either missed the first time around or weren’t alive when it come out with Paramount+ (formerly known as CBS All Access).