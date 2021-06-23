Opinion/Editorial, June 23, 2021
Is it our lengthy lifespans that tend to make us so competitively selective against other members of our own species? Do we live too long? Dogs live seven to ten years and seem to get along fine. Cats live ten to twenty years and the same goes there. Oh, they chase and kill other animals but generally not their own. Some elephants, whales, and tortoises (not to mention Macaws) can live a hundred years or more, but maybe because they are not omnivores or predators, they have less inclination to commit violence or heinous other kinds against members of their own species.genevashorereport.com