Dayton, NV

Suspected Serial Arsonist in Lyon Count Had Firefighter Equipment, Authorities Say

KTVN.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dayton man is behind bars after he allegedly set several arson fires and had firefighter equipment, uniforms and a used fire engine at his home, the state fire marshal says. Authorities say the case began on June 14th, when the Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Fire Marshal Division, in conjunction with the Central Lyon Fire Protection District, investigated a car arson fire near Cash Drive and Carry Way. Authorities say the investigation led to the discovery of several other arson fires in the Mound House industrial area and burglaries in fire stations located in Douglas, Washoe, and Lyon Counties.

