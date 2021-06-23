The Bright Side, June 23, 2021

The local Lake Geneva McDonald’s, a place phenomenally successful, especially in the summer, wants to add an additional line for cars to use when they order from outside the facility. McDonald’s sits right on the curve of the most dangerous small stretch of road in all of the south of Walworth County. More cars in and out of there simply make no sense. Wells Street is the name of that road, and it has Culvers across from McDonald’s (and is a complete mess to use the drive-through there too), Joni’s Diner, also right across and then the YMCA, right across, and finally Burger King and KFC just a bit further north up the street to the signal. Wells Street is one big downhill run all the way from Campbell down to Highway 50 (Main Street) and just as the street gets to the YMCA and McDonald’s it curves to the west before curving back to the east just near the signal.