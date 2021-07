OutDaughtered fans know that the quints usually travel around in the family van. With lots of space, it’s ideal for their six kids and for a few cousins as well. However, Adam got his dream car on his birthday, and there’s not enough room for everyone. Well, it looks like he treated the girls to a ride in batches. Meanwhile, Uncle Dale Mills said that he also wants a ride in it. But, he might not be too keen on the sort of bad hair experience that the quints went through.