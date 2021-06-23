How The Full Moon On June 24 Will Affect You If You're A Taurus

The last couple lunations have been intense — we’ve had back-to-back eclipses within the last month — so the upcoming full moon in Capricorn on June 24 will be the first “regular” one since April 26. As Gemini season comes to an end, and we move into the summer months, Cancer season is encouraging you to initiate things that bring you emotional security and comfort in your life, even if it doesn’t propel you closer to your work-related ambitions. The spiritual meaning of the June 2021 full moon is all about reevaluating your relationship with productivity, and asking yourself whether you are making enough room in your life for emotional comfort and security, or putting it on hold for your goals.