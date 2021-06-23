Cancel
How The Full Moon On June 24 Will Affect You If You're A Taurus

By Amanda Lynne
The full moon on June 24 is rapidly approaching, and the event could prove to bring some very positive changes to many signs in the zodiac. The supermoon, which has been titled the Strawberry Moon, is said to bring luck and success to many of those in the zodiac, per Express. "So the spiritual meaning of the Full Moon June 2021 astrology relates to good fortune, optimism and generosity," astrologer Jamie Partridge told the outlet. "The June 2021 full moon aligns very closely with a fortunate fixed star that is associated with success, ambition, honesty and spirituality. So this is an excellent moon phase to combat the lies and deception of the June 10 solar eclipse," she added.

