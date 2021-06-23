Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Geneva, WI

Little Gems, June 23, 2021

By Editorial Pages
genevashorereport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow did steaks get to be seventeen to twenty dollars a pound? How did 44.95 a pound for Tiger Shrimp ever get put in front of the public, plus 49.00 per pound lobster? Perch at 26.00 a pound? Aren’t those found in our very own lake? Are people being forced out of what used to be the traditional grocery stores and into Aldi’s and Wal-Mart? How is it that traditional places can even stay in business selling food at those prices? Are there that many wealthy people visiting the areas around the lake able and willing to meet those prices?

genevashorereport.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Pleasant Prairie, WI
City
Walworth, WI
City
Burlington, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Lake Geneva, WI
Lifestyle
City
Lake Geneva, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gems#Food Prices#Restaurants#Tiger Shrimp#Aldi#Wal Mart#U S Choice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Costco
Related