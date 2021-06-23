Little Gems, June 23, 2021

How did steaks get to be seventeen to twenty dollars a pound? How did 44.95 a pound for Tiger Shrimp ever get put in front of the public, plus 49.00 per pound lobster? Perch at 26.00 a pound? Aren’t those found in our very own lake? Are people being forced out of what used to be the traditional grocery stores and into Aldi’s and Wal-Mart? How is it that traditional places can even stay in business selling food at those prices? Are there that many wealthy people visiting the areas around the lake able and willing to meet those prices?