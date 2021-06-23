Cancel
Movies

Harrison Ford injured in rehearsal for 'Indiana Jones' sequel

By Frederic J. BROWN
AFP
AFP
 9 days ago
Harrison Ford, seen here in Hollywood on February 13, 2020 will play the lead in the fifth and final Indiana Jones movie /AFP/File

Harrison Ford suffered a shoulder injury while rehearsing an action scene for a new "Indiana Jones" movie, Disney said Wednesday.

"Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks," Disney said in a statement sent to AFP.

It gave no details on how the 78-year-old was hurt or how badly.

Filming of the untitled fifth and final movie about the intrepid archeologist played by Ford began in May in Britain under director James Mangold. Its release is scheduled for the summer of 2022.

In 2014 Ford was injured while filming a "Star Wars" sequel. He was crushed by a hydraulic door of the Millennium Falcon, the craft piloted by his character Han Solo.

Production of the last instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise, announced in 2016, has been beset with delays. The return of Ford to play the lead was confirmed in December 2020 by Disney.

It was in 1981 that Ford first donned the famous Indiana Jones fedora in "Raiders of the Lost Arc," with director Steven Spielberg.

It was a smash hit around the world and gave rise two popular sequels, "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" in 1984 and "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" in 1989, with the late Sean Connery playing his father.

A fourth instalment -- "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" -- came out in 2008. It was a box office hit but critics panned it, as did some fans of the earlier movies.

