Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

UA Basketball Legacy Earns Football Offer

By Tyler Martin
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLvzd_0adDuq5t00

It had been three years since Elliot Washington II had stepped foot on the campus of the University of Alabama before Monday.

Prior to this week's visit, the now-2023 defensive back prospect traveled to Tuscaloosa with his father, Elliot Washington, who played basketball for the Crimson Tide from 1991-1993, to visit with a former coach.

On Monday, however, it was the younger Washington's turn at earning an athletic scholarship on the gridiron. Washington worked out in front of Alabama coaches and, in turn, received good news from defensive back coach Jay Valai and coach Nick Saban.

"I spoke with Coach Valai and Coach Saban," Washington told BamaCentral. "They like that I’m versatile, can play outside on the island, inside or nickel and safety."

As a sophomore in 2020, the Venice, Fla. product recorded 51 tackles, five pass break-ups and two interceptions.

Since Washington's last visit to the Capstone, Alabama's athletic facilities got a nice facelift with the new Sports Science Center and football locker rooms. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back was taken aback by the upgrades and his conversation with Saban.

"I was just amazed then and still now at the facilities," Washington said. "I was younger but realizing I’m back inside 'Bama as a prospect was a great feeling. Speaking with Saban was cool, seeing him on TV for years on the sidelines and now having a 1-on-1 about me as a defensive back at Bama must mean I’m on the right path as a 2023 prospect."

Washington admitted that he grew up a fan of both Alabama, due to his father's roots, and Florida because of his home-state connection with the Gators. He also boasts offers from Ohio State, Florida State, Georgia, UCF, Tennessee, among others.

"Kinda strange but living in Florida it’s natural to like your home state schools," Washington said. "I grew up watching Bama football as a fan. Fast forward now having an offer from Florida and now Bama, along with my others, is a blessing."

Washington is visiting South Carolina on Wednesday, then Oklahoma over the weekend. As his recruitment moves along, he is hoping that his relationship with the Crimson Tide coaching staff continues to blossom.

"I’m hoping the relationship grows, from what I know they are best at developing DB’s along with a couple other colleges (Ohio St., Florida) that’s offered," Washington said. "Hopefully they see the full value in my abilities to be an elite player in their system. With my size and speed, 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds and versatility being able to play outside, nickel and safety, not all prospects can play all three spots."

What has Alabama in play for Washington's services is the Crimson Tide's elite ability to develop defensive backs and position them into further success at the NFL level.

"Bama is the standard lately for defensive backs and that’s big for me," Washington said. "Coach Saban is hands on with this group so knowing he’s the goat of development, it’s a big deal for me. In the recruitment process, I just got to see if they truly want me to be there and a priority to be a part of the Bama family. Bama has offered a lot of DB’s in my class so I’m very appreciative of the offer.

"Me and my dad will evaluate closely what’s best situation for me to be elite at the next level. I’m excited for the opportunity and being blessed to be considered at Bama."

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
367
Followers
808
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Gridiron Football#Ua Basketball Legacy#The University Of Alabama#Capstone#Sports Science Center#Gators#Db
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida football steals talented linebacker from Alabama and Nick Saban

Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson and head coach Dan Mullen did it again. They grabbed a star player from Alabama coach Nick Saban’s backyard. Four-star linebacker Shemar James committed to Florida Sunday fresh off his official visit to Gainesville. This is the third time Robinson snagged a highly ranked linebacker from Alabama. He landed Mohamoud Diabate and Jeremiah Williams in previous cycles.
College SportsWTOK-TV

Nick Saban on new NIL law: ‘I’m all for the players’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Although there’s still lot of gray area with the new Name, Image, and Likeness law, the bottom line is, starting July 1st, college athletes can now receive financial compensation for simply the use of their name, image, and likeness. Former Auburn defensive end Nosa Eguae believes...
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

Elite 11 2021 Finals: Alabama 5-star QB commit Ty Simpson compares ability to Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa

Martin (Tenn.) Westview's Ty Simpson, a five-star quarterback committed to Alabama in the 2022 recruiting class, is a name to know as the Crimson Tide reload. On Friday's episode of the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast with national analyst Blair Angulo, Simpson took a break from the 2021 Elite 11 Finals at Manhattan Beach (Calif.) Mira Costa and offered a glimpse into what 'Bama is getting.
College SportsTideSports.com

Will Jimbo Fisher or Lane Kiffin be first former Nick Saban assistant to win vs old boss? | Hurt

Earlier this week, CBS Sports began an online series of stories on a topic of endless media fascination — the expanding Nick Saban coaching tree in college football. Some people refer to the second chances that some coaches have received after working with Saban as “the Saban Rehab Program” or “the other Alabama Coaching Clinic” although those references obscure the purpose that Saban has for hiring anyone: he wants people who can help him win. There is definitely a structure to it, and college presidents and athletics directors certainly like hiring candidates who have a direct association with Alabama’s unprecedented success.
Omaha, NEPosted by
BamaCentral

How to Watch the College World Series

The final event of the 2020-21 academic year is finally here as the 2021 College World Series is set to get under way on Saturday. The format is double-elimination until the finals, which is a best-of-three series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. Here's the full schedule and the...
Illinois Statenunesmagician.com

The Basketball Tournament: Boeheim’s Army earns 3-seed in Illinois region

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) bracket has been revealed for 2021!. We already knew that Boeheim’s Army, the Syracuse Orange alumni team would be back. And we had a pretty good idea who was playing on this year’s squad, too. Now we know what the road ahead looks like as they try to win the team’s first championship in the event.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Younger Brother of Dylan Moses Receives Offer From UA

Nick Saban and the University of Alabama have extended an offer to Baton Rouge native Keylan Moses, class of 2025; Also, he is former UA linebacker Dylan Moses’ little brother. This comes right after Moses’ workout for the Tide during his unofficial Tuscaloosa visit on Monday. Moses, an upcoming high...
College SportsPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, June 19

• CFP Expansion to 12-Team Format Takes Another Step Toward Approval. • The Extra Point: What Does Mark Ingram II Bring to the Texans?. • Justin Thomas shot a second-round -2 69 to move into striking distance at the US Open at Torrey Pines near San Diego. At even-par for the tournament, Thomas is tied for 13th place, while Robby Shelton also made the cut at +8. Richard Bland and Russell Henley are tied for the lead at 5-under 137.
TennisPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Top 5: Men’s Tennis

Although the program has been in existence since 1949, Alabama men’s tennis is still finding its footing in the sport’s landscape. As a whole, the Crimson Tide has had 10 doubles All-Americans and nine singles All-Americans, to go along with 19 NCAA Championship appearances. Just recently in the spring of...
SportsPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Top 5: Women's Track and Field, Cross Country

Alabama women's track and field has been slowly building steam in recent years, developing a program that finished its 2021 season by making its first podium finish since the 1987 season. The Crimson Tide placed fourth, its third-best finish in program history following back-to-back third-place finishes in 1986 and 1987....
Murfreesboro, TNMurfreesboro Post

MTSU football, men's basketball face pivotal seasons

MTSU senior Kigen Chemadi's national title in the 3000m steeplechase capped off a very good 2020-2021 athletic year for MTSU. Amidst the pandemic, MTSU teams won a league-best six Conference USA championships along with Chemadi's national championship. The majority of college athletic fans don't pay attention to tennis, track, golf,...
College SportsPosted by
BamaCentral

Alabama Basketball Set to Host Baylor in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

It's not every year that one team will play three Final Four teams from the previous season but that's exactly what Alabama basketball will do during the 2021-2022 campaign. On Wednesday morning, the SEC announced the matchups for the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge and the Crimson Tide is slated to host Baylor, the reigning national champions, on January 29, 2022.
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Lakeside's Russell earns Arkansas offer

Hot Springs Lakeside running back Braylen Russell will be entering his sophomore season with an offer from Arkansas after an outstanding showing at the Razorback prospect camp on Sunday. Shortly after the camp, Russell (6-2, 225) and his parents met with Sam Pittman and learned of the offer from the...
Greensboro, NCncataggies.com

Men's Basketball Earns Selection to Play In Emerald Coast Classic

EAST GREENSBORO – The North Carolina A&T men's basketball team has been selected to play in the seventh annual Emerald Coast Classic, which Global Sports announced on Tuesday. "The Emerald Coast Classic is one of the best preseason tournaments in the country," said A&T head coach Will Jones. "The field...