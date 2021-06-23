Cancel
Lake Geneva, WI

Our Place, June 23, 2021

By Editorial Pages
genevashorereport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Geneva is building a wall. Once again Mayor Klein requests more money from the tourism committee. This time it’s not for a gala or large event at the Riviera but (and not surprisingly) it’s for the Riviera. Mayor Klein has taken an almost exclusive interest in anything that pertains to the Riviera. With the renovations of the grand ballroom, the first-floor concourse, the bathrooms, and the mechanicals complete, and the building and occupants get in sync, little renovation kinks need to be worked out. The mayor, along with many other people, has noticed one major kink that needs to be fixed immediately.

