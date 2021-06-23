Britney Spears’ BF Sam Asghari Wears ‘Free Britney’ Shirt Ahead Of Court Appearance
Sam Asghari has supported his girlfriend Britney Spears by rocking a ‘Free Britney’ tee just hours before her much-anticipated conservatorship hearing. Sam Asghari has been spotted wearing a ‘Free Britney’ shirt ahead of his girlfriend Britney Spears‘ conservatorship hearing. The 27-year-old personal trainer showed his support for his partner of four years before her major court appearance as part of her ongoing legal battle. He took to his Instagram Story on June 23 to share a selfie while rocking a tee with pink and purple writing in support of the #FreeBritney movement.hollywoodlife.com