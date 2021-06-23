Britney Spears’ BF Sam Asghari Wears ‘Free Britney’ Shirt Ahead Of Court Appearance

Britney Spears is speaking out after her emotional court appearance on Wednesday. In a message posted to her Instagram, she apologized to her fans "for pretending like I've been ok the past two years" amid the battle over her 13-year conservatorship, which she is seeking to end. Sharing an uplifting quote about fairy tales, Spears wrote in her post, "I just want to tell you guys a little secret 🤫 … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I've posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that's what we all strive for !!!!"