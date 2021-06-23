Yakuza, Chapter IX

Lauren tied the gently bobbing boat off using the bow and stern cleats, throwing a couple of rubber bumpers over the side, making sure he didn’t damage the swim step extending two feet from the stern of the big yacht. The magnum revolver hung down a good eight feet over the side, its dental cord invisible to any but the most careful of observers. He climbed the wooden ladder, extending down from the hull, looking out over a glassy smooth sea created by the slowly moving ship. The wildly-engined Japanese speed boat hove into view, coming out of the rough water like a water buffalo bursting from a mud pool it’d been trapped in. Hiyashi could be seen heaving his guts out over the side while Yee stood in the stern with one hand tucked into his sport coat like some English admiral about to come ashore. Lauren smiled to himself, as he stepped onto the ship’s tightly main deck, made of perfectly sanded and polished teak wood.