Berkeley, CA

Unusual coronavirus protein is potential drug target to fight COVID-19

By Robert Sanders
Berkeleyan Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SARS-CoV-2 virus contains a gene that codes for a strange protein that could be a good target for drugs to fight COVID-19 and possibly other coronavirus infections, according to a new study from the University of California, Berkeley. When the virus injects its genome into a cell, the so-called...

news.berkeley.edu
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

A potential 4th COVID-19 vaccine: Why it matters as vaccination rates climb

A fourth U.S.-based COVID-19 vaccine has proven effective in preventing serious illness from coronavirus, according to Phase 3 data from the company, Novavax. The two-dose Novavax shot had a 90.4% efficacy in trials using nearly 30,000 participants, including 100% efficacy against moderate and severe COVID-19 illness. It also proved to be 91% effective in “high-risk populations” and 93% effective against the predominant variants of concern, according to a June 14 report from the company.
Public Healthfoxla.com

Nasal spray could potentially treat COVID-19, NIH says

BETHESDA, Md. - The director for the National Institutes of Health announced this week the progress of a nasal spray being developed to treat COVID-19. "I’m pleased to share progress in the development of a specially engineered therapeutic antibody that could be delivered through a nasal spray. Preclinical studies also suggest it may work even better than existing antibody treatments to fight COVID-19, especially now that new SARS-CoV-2 "variants of concern" have become increasingly prevalent," said NIH director Dr. Francis Collins.
Sciencemiamioh.edu

Miami researchers optimize new technique for evaluating potential drugs to fight antibiotic-resistant bacteria

By Joanna Urban, American Society for Microbiology, and Susan Meikle, university news and communications. Researchers from the lab group of Michael Crowder, associate provost and dean of the Graduate School at Miami University, have optimized a new technique that will allow scientists to evaluate how potential inhibitors work on antibiotic-resistant bacteria. This technique, called native state mass spectrometry, provides a quick way for scientists to identify the best candidates for effective clinical drugs, particularly in cases where bacteria can no longer be treated with antibiotics alone.
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Multiple Virus Proteins Implicated in Covid-19 Antibody Response

Study suggests potential role for membrane proteins in future vaccines, therapeutics. New research suggests a role for proteins other than the spike and nucleocapsid proteins in immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Ultradense peptide microarray mapping revealed that the virus that causes Covid-19 induces robust antibody responses to epitopes throughout...
ScienceFuturity

New drug target reveals potential to stop C. diff infection

A new study paves the way for the development of next generation therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of Clostridioides difficile infection. C. difficile infection (CDI) is the most frequent cause of health-care-acquired gastrointestinal infections and death in developed countries. Published in Nature Communications, the study reveals the first 3D...
Public HealthThrive Global

AI and the Fight Against COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced nearly every industry today to rethink their standard approaches to effectively deal with this massive obstacle. The healthcare and government sectors specifically have had to adapt more quickly, which has led to an acceleration in the development of artificial intelligence, or “AI.”. Given the impact...
Sciencesciencecodex.com

New protein engineering method could accelerate the discovery of COVID-19 therapeutics

Discovering and engineering nanobodies with properties suitable for treating human diseases ranging from cancer to COVID-19 is a time-consuming, laborious process. To that end, University of Michigan researchers found a simple method for identifying nanobodies with drug-like properties suitable for preventing SARS-CoV-2 infections. They demonstrated the approach by generating nanobodies that neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 virus more potently than an antibody isolated from an infected patient and a nanobody isolated from an immunized animal.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Repurposing immunomodulatory drugs to treat COVID-19

EULAR has released new points to consider on the use of immunomodulatory drugs in the fight against severe COVID-19. COVID-19 is the disease caused by infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Since it emerged at the end of 2019, this virus has caused a global pandemic. COVID-19 can be mild, or even without symptoms at all. But it can also cause severe disease, leading to respiratory problems, organ failure, and death. Research on the immune mechanisms involved in people with severe COVID-19 has shown that they have widespread inflammation. Early on in the pandemic, several immunomodulatory anti-inflammatory treatments commonly used in people with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs) were proposed as possible options for people with severe COVID-19.
Medical & Biotechoutsourcing-pharma.com

Gilead shares positive findings for potential COVID-19 treatment

The pharma firm reports its Veklury (remdesivir) led to a reduction in mortality rate among hospitalized patients in three analyses of real-world data. Gilead Sciences has announced positive data from a trio of retrospective studies of real-world treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with Veklury (remdesivir). Presented at the recent online World Microbe Forum event, the findings of the three analyses reportedly indicate patients receiving the treatment experienced significantly lower mortality risk, compared with matched controls.
Public HealthUN News Centre

COVID-19 Delta variant has potential to make ‘epidemic curve exponentially’

The head of the UN health agency expressed concern on Friday over the COVID-19’s delta variant, which he called “the most transmissible” mutation to date. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World health Organization (WHO) told journalists at a regular briefing that delta has been identified in at least 85 countries and is “spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations”.
Healththewestsidegazette.com

Cybercriminals Target Indians With Fake Covid-19 Subsidies

NEW DELHI — Cybercriminals are targeting Indians with WhatsApp messages claiming to offer Covid-19 subsidies of INR 50,000 ($674.4), according to a study from the research wing of think tank CyberPeace Foundation and cybersecurity services firm Autobot Infosec. The research wing of CyberPeace Foundation received WhatsApp messages containing a link...
Medical Sciencepharmacist.com

NIH researchers identify potential new antiviral drug for COVID-19

An experimental drug, 4-hydroxy-2,2,6,6-tetramethylpiperidine-1-oxyl (Tempol), may be a promising oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19, according to new research from NIH. NIH researchers studying cell cultures found that the drug can curb SARS-CoV-2 infection by impeding the activity of RNA replicase. “An oral drug that prevents SARS-CoV-2 from replicating would be...
ScienceNature.com

Integrated network analysis identifying potential novel drug candidates and targets for Parkinson's disease

This study aimed to identify potential novel drug candidates and targets for Parkinson’s disease. First, 970 genes that have been reported to be related to PD were collected from five databases, and functional enrichment analysis of these genes was conducted to investigate their potential mechanisms. Then, we collected drugs and related targets from DrugBank, narrowed the list by proximity scores and Inverted Gene Set Enrichment analysis of drug targets, and identified potential drug candidates for PD treatment. Finally, we compared the expression distribution of the candidate drug-target genes between the PD group and the control group in the public dataset with the largest sample size (GSE99039) in Gene Expression Omnibus. Ten drugs with an FDR < 0.1 and their corresponding targets were identified. Some target genes of the ten drugs significantly overlapped with PD-related genes or already known therapeutic targets for PD. Nine differentially expressed drug-target genes with p < 0.05 were screened. This work will facilitate further research into the possible efficacy of new drugs for PD and will provide valuable clues for drug design.
ScienceEurekAlert

Targeted Protein Degradation Approach (image)


Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Authorizes Drug For Treatment Of COVID-19

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the drug Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of hospitalized adults and pediatric patients (2 years of age and older) who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). Actemra is not authorized for use in outpatients with COVID-19.
Medical & Biotechbiopharmadive.com

Coronavirus variants deal another blow to Lilly's COVID-19 drug business

The U.S. government has paused distribution of Eli Lilly's combination COVID-19 antibody drug nationwide due to the spread of coronavirus variants that weaken its potency. The two variants, known as Beta and Gamma and first identified in South Africa and Brazil, respectively, now account for more than 11% of the sequenced cases in the U.S. and are trending upwards. Lab tests show Lilly's drug is "not active" against both variants, unlike rival drugs from Regeneron and Vir Biotechnology, according to a letter from the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.
ScienceScience Now

Drug Repurposing for Coronaviruses: Be Careful

Here’s a new paper (open access) from a large multi-center team of authors urging caution on many of the reports of small-molecule repurposing screens against coronavirus activity. The list of drugs that has shown activity in vitro is long, and the list of potential targets is as well. But when you look at those targets, it’s hard to untangle things – for example, many compounds that are nanomolar ligands at sigma receptors have shown activity, but other nanomolar ligands are inactive. (To be sure, there are an awful lot of sigma receptor ligands out there, and if that had turned out to be an antiviral target, it would be the first solid use for sigma that I could recall). The same situation holds for the other proposed targets; there’s a lot of conflicting and contradictory evidence.