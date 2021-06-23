Cancel
How Rosé Strawberries And Other Specialty Berries Will Help Driscoll's Pull In Millions

By Chloe Sorvino
Forbes
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Century-old Driscoll’s became the largest berry business in the world by delivering grocery stores large red strawberries all year round, but over the years, a major problem developed. Commercializing these berries for the mass market led to some pretty tasteless fruit. As Driscoll’s president Soren Bjorn recently told me: “For the longest time, there was internal frustration that the very best strawberries never made it to the consumer. We got to see them. We got to try them. But we just couldn't make the numbers work.”

