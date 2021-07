Police Scotland have released images of a distinctive toy-figure novelty keyring that might be crucial in finding answers to a brutal attack that took place more than 25 years ago.The body of Shona Stevens, 31, was found on a footpath located near to the rear of Alder Green in the Bourtreehill Park area of Irvine on 10 November 1994. Ms Stevens was savagely attacked, suffered severe head injuries and died in hospital three days later.The toy novelty keyring, which is 8mm tall, was found at the scene during the initial forensic examination. Detectives believe the keyring might be “significant to...