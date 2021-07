I happened to be traveling in California when the announcement came that the state would be extending their eviction ban beyond the June 30 deadline it had set. The news about the announcement included something that news outlets and the state expressed as something really innovative: the state was going to pay unpaid rent related to Covid-19 job losses. But this isn’t news and it isn’t innovative, it should have been just plain common sense; and it shouldn’t have taken almost a year and a half after lock downs and more than 6 months after congress passed $25 billion in rental assistance. What should be news is the massive failure of government during Covid-19.