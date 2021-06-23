Living Here, June 23, 2021

Last week the tourism commission met, and the Riviera has a big three-day conference coming up in mid-July. Wisconsin’s DARE Officers Association will be holding its annual three-day conference in downtown Lake Geneva at the Riviera and Harbor Shores facility. This is the annual summer training, with this year being the first to include all police officers, community officers, school resource officers, and teachers. This year, more than ever, it’s important to have as many professionals as possible involved in the lives of children present to help relay the importance of saying no to drugs, alcohol, and violence. Attendees will learn about the newest trends in drug use, abuse, and dealing, which include updates from current drug, gang, and violence trends. New this year will be a seminar on multicultural and ethnic diversity to bring more awareness to a subject that normally doesn’t get the attention it deserves. The event will bring in a minimum of about one hundred attendees, along with families, for a two-night stay in Lake Geneva. While here they will be enjoying all the amenities the city has to offer and dining at local restaurants. The DARE Association requested a grant to help cover the cost for the use of the Riviera and marketing material which will include the City of Lake Geneva logo. They were awarded $1500 and are looking forward to hosting their guests and showing off Lake Geneva in the best light possible.