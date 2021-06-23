Kasson man charged with burglary and threats takes a plea deal

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A Kasson man is pleading guilty to breaking into an apartment. Pedro Alejandro Perez, 26, was arrested on May 12 and charged with second-degree burglary and terroristic threats. Perez was accused of going to an apartment that day in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue SW of Kasson and kicking in the door, breaking the deadbolt lock, and then leaving a note which read “IF I FIND YOU TRY TO TALK TO MY BROTHER OR HARM HIM IN ANY WAY CONSIDER YOURSELF DEAD.”