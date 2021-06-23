New Gorge Amphitheatre documentary to be screened in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new documentary about the rich history of the Gorge Ampitheatre will hit theaters nationwide for one night only in July. “Enormous: The Gorge Story” was scheduled to be screened last year, but COVID safety restrictions put plans on hold. In celebration of movie theaters reopening, and live music returning to the Gorge, the film will now be screened on July 21, with additional screenings in select locations.www.kxly.com