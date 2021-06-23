50 Festive Summer Ideas for Outdoor Home Decorating in Red and White Colors

Cute throw pillows are the ultimate interior design hack: They have the power to make affordable furniture look a touch more expensive, transform a room's entire style, or decorate your home for a seasonal theme — like summer! If there was ever a summer to celebrate, it's this one, and if you're planning on inviting guests over, a few interior updates might be in order. Start small by picking out a few fun pillows to rotate into your seating areas and bedrooms, and you can even add some DIY details. There's plenty of unique styles on the market right now, from playful shapes to bright embroidery, and we've curated the best options for complementing neutral decor or embracing a bold new color palette. No matter what you gravitate towards for your summer decorating, just remember, you can never have too many cute throw pillows to choose from!