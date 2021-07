A slew of business groups are speaking out in favor of a critical court case aimed at reviving a voter-approved ballot item expanding Medicaid. Earlier this year, three women sued to sign up for Medicaid after the legislature refused to fund expansion and Gov. Mike Parson pulled plans to open up the program to individuals making no more than about $17,800 a year. A lower court ruled that the expansion ballot item that voters approved in 2020 was unconstitutional. Lawyers for the women appealed the ruling to the Missouri Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear the case on July 13.