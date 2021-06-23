Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court Sides With High Schooler Who Wrote ‘F-ck School’ on Snapchat

By Tim Dickinson
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Supreme Court handed down an important decision protecting the free-speech rights of high school students, in a case involving a fed-up cheerleader and profane rant on Snapchat. The gist of the case is simple: Brandi Levy, a rising high school freshman was having a bad week. She didn’t make...

www.rollingstone.com
Community Policy
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Clarence Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Federal Courts#The Supreme Court#Cocoa Hut#Smileyface
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Supreme Court rules in favor of cheerleader who published vulgar Snapchat post in First Amendment case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a Pennsylvania public school wrongly suspended a cheerleader over a vulgar social media post. The court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman when she expressed her disappointment over not making the varsity cheerleading team on Snapchat with a string of curse words and a raised middle finger.
Schuylkill County, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Supreme Court sides with Schuylkill County cheerleader suspended over profane Snapchat post; school district calls decision a victory

In a decision advocates called a huge win for student rights, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled a Schuylkill County school district violated a former cheerleader’s First Amendment rights when it punished her for an expletive-laden social media rant. The court ruled 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who argued Mahanoy Area School District’s decision in 2017 to suspend her from the cheerleading squad was ...
Congress & CourtsEngadget

Supreme Court rules that ‘F--- school’ is free speech in student Snapchat case

The Supreme Court ruled today that a high school in Pennsylvania violated a student's First Amendment rights by suspending her from the cheerleading team, following Snapchat posts where she criticized the school with expletives. The judgement sets a stronger standard for how schools can punish students for off-campus speech, something that's all the more common these days with social networks like Snapchat. The Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling, which also found that the school, Mahoney Area High School, violated Brandi Levy's First Amendment rights.
Congress & CourtsEngadget

What the Supreme Court Snapchat decision means for free speech online

An expletive-filled Snapchat Story has become the basis for a Supreme Court ruling on free speech. The Supreme Court ruled that a Pennsylvania public school violated the First Amendment rights of one of its students after suspending her from the cheerleading squad as a result of a Snapchat post in which she said “f— school f— softball f— cheer f— everything.”
Minneapolis, MNKARE

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader who 'expressed' her anger

MINNEAPOLIS — It is June, and 'tis the season of Supreme Court opinions. "They hand down all their major opinions these last two weeks of June," Supreme Court expert and University of Minnesota professor of law Tim Johnson said. This time around, there's a case that involves First Amendment rights.
Congress & CourtsIntelligencer

Court Protected Speech

If you’ve heard the case of a former high school cheerleader in Pennsylvania whose free speech case made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, you may wonder why the court felt it necessary to overwhelmingly rule in favor of a then 14-year-old who posted some vulgar words and images on social media in a moment of frustration and anger, and then found herself suspended from school.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reason.com

Clarence Thomas, the Supreme Court's Most Conservative Justice, Trashes Qualified Immunity Again

Clarence Thomas is no liberal hero. The associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court is the most conservative member atop the highest rung of the American judiciary. And he has once again railed against qualified immunity, the legal doctrine that makes it almost comically difficult to hold government officials accountable for misconduct when they violate your rights.
Congress & Courtssouthernminn.com

VIEWS FROM ELSEWHERE: This surprising Supreme Court

When is a case about a pipeline about more than the pipeline? When it produces a 5-4 Supreme Court decision with a surprising mix of conservative and liberal Justices on both sides. Their opinions reflect disagreements from the founding era over the role and power of the federal government. Pipeline...
Arizona Statekhn.org

Surprising Activists, Supreme Court Upholds Arizona’s Voting Restrictions

News outlets report on the Supreme Court's ruling that supported Arizona's voting restrictions, including covering a dissenting judge who wrote a "blistering" 41-page dissent describing Arizona's laws as suppressing minority voters. The Supreme Court upheld a pair of Arizona voting rules against Democratic claims that the state discriminated against minority...
Congress & CourtsABA Journal

Supreme Court won't hear case of Christian florist who refused to provide flowers for gay wedding

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday let stand a victory for a same-sex couple who were told by a Christian florist that she would not provide flowers for their wedding. The Supreme Court denied certiorari in Arlene’s Flowers v. Washington, leaving in place a a 2019 decision by the Washington Supreme Court against florist Barronelle Stutzman, the owner of Arlene’s Flowers.
Congress & CourtsPine Tree

Supreme Court Upholds Arizona Voting Law. Justice Alito Delivered the Opinion of the Court.

Washington, DC…In these cases, we are called upon for the first time to apply §2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to regulations that govern how ballots are collected and counted. Arizona law generally makes it very easy to vote. All voters may vote by mail or in person for nearly a month before election day, but Arizona imposes two restrictions that are claimed to be unlawful. First, in some counties, voters who choose to cast a ballot in person on election day must vote in their own precincts or else their ballots will not be counted. Second, mail-in ballots cannot be collected by anyone other than an election official, a mail carrier, or a voter’s family member, household member, or caregiver. After a trial, a District Court upheld these rules, as did a panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. But an en banc court, by a divided vote, found them to be unlawful.
ReligionPosted by
Fox News

Critics skewer CNN's Don Lemon for saying adoptions should be handled by the state, not churches

CNN anchor Don Lemon was skewered by critics Wednesday after he claimed adoptions should be handled by the state and not by churches. The left-wing host was responding to a recent Supreme Court decision siding with Catholic Social Services (CSS), a Catholic adoption agency, in a dispute with the city of Philadelphia over not allowing same-sex couples to participate in their adoption program.